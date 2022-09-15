Lindor, Carrasco shine on Clemente Day, Mets beat Bucs 7-1

NEW YORK (AP) — On a Roberto Clemente Day particularly meaningful to both of them, Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco propelled the New York Mets past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 to extend their slim lead in the NL East. Lindor launched his 24th home run to set a Mets season record for shortstops, and Carrasco struck out 11 in six splendid innings for his 15th win as New York moved a game ahead of idle Atlanta. Slumping designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs against his former team, and pinch-hitter Mark Vientos delivered an RBI single for his first major league hit. The Mets halted a five-game home losing streak and rebounded from a three-game sweep by the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field.

