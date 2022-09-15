Leeds manager Jesse Marsch gets 1-game touchline ban

LONDON (AP) — Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has been given a one-game ban by the English Football Association for his behavior during a recent match. The American was also fined $11,475 for protesting during a 5-2 loss to Brentford in the Premier League on Sept. 3. Marsch was issued a straight red card by referee Robert Jones after he argued for a penalty when Crysencio Summerville was pulled down in the box. The FA says “the manager admitted that his language and behavior during the 64th minute of that game was improper.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.