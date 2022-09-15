Leeds manager Jesse Marsch gets 1-game touchline ban
LONDON (AP) — Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has been given a one-game ban by the English Football Association for his behavior during a recent match. The American was also fined $11,475 for protesting during a 5-2 loss to Brentford in the Premier League on Sept. 3. Marsch was issued a straight red card by referee Robert Jones after he argued for a penalty when Crysencio Summerville was pulled down in the box. The FA says “the manager admitted that his language and behavior during the 64th minute of that game was improper.”