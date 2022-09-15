James Rodríguez to join Greek champion Olympiakos
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich attacking midfielder James Rodríguez has joined Olympiakos. The 31-year-old Colombian will be reunited with former Madrid teammate Marcelo. He signed with the Greek champions last week. James is moving from Qatari club Al-Rayyan but details of the transfer were not immediately announced. The Colombian is joining his fifth club since scoring six goals for his country at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.