Hamlin applauds RCR’s recovery in signing Kyle Busch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Denny Hamlin says Kurt Busch is under no pressure to hurry up his recovery from a concussion because 23XI Racing isn’t pushing to get Tyler Reddick in its cars a year early. Richard Childress responded to Reddick’s planned move to 23XI by snatching Kyle Busch. Childress signed him to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet, which is Reddick’s car. He says Reddick will finish the final year of his contract in a third car that doesn’t yet exist. Hamlin says the plan at 23XI is for Kurt Busch to return to racing. He’s been sidelined since July with a concussion. He says Kurt Busch is under contract through next year and the team expects him back. If he’s not in the car, Hamlin says there’s a contingency plan that doesn’t include acquiring Reddick early.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.