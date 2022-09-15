Halep undergoes nose surgery, won’t play again in 2022

LONDON (AP) — Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has undergone nose surgery to improve her breathing and will not play again until next year. The ninth-ranked Romanian writes in a post on Twitter that she felt “completely exhausted” after her first-round loss to qualifier Daria Snigur at the U.S. Open last month. She then decided to follow medical advice and have an operation to help her breathing issues that have affected her “for many years” and were getting worse. Halep posted a picture in her tweet showing her nose bandaged. Halep says “I felt it’s the right time to do it and also to do something for myself as a person.”

