Giroud recalled by France and eyes Henry’s scoring record

PARIS (AP) — Olivier Giroud gets another chance to close in on France’s scoring record after being recalled by coach Didier Deschamps. Giroud needs three goals to equal Thierry Henry’s record tally of 51 and has a chance to stake a late claim for a place in the World Cup squad. Deschamps names his squad next month for the tournament in Qatar in November. Giroud’s 48th international goal was in March against South Africa but he then lost his place. Les Bleus host Austria next Thursday and travel to face Denmark three days later in the Nations League.

