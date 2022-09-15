Giants seek first 2-0 start since 2016; Panthers need win

The New York Giants will try to open their season with two straight wins for the first time since 2016 when they play host to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Giants gave coach Brian Daboll a memorable debut when they rallied from a 13-0 halftime deficit to beat the two-time defending AFC South champion Tennessee Titans 21-20. Carolina had its heart broken at home last weekend, dropping a 26-24 decision to the Cleveland Browns on a late 58-yard field goal. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a TD and ran for another in his Panthers’ debut.

By The Associated Press

