Ex-Oklahoma QB Thompson’s son to lead Nebraska vs Sooners
By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma quarterback Charles Thompson led the Sooners to a win over Nebraska in what was dubbed “Game of the Century II” back in 1987. Thompson, one of masters of Barry Switzer’s wishbone offense, had 21 carries for 126 yards that day, and Oklahoma clinched the Big 8 title and a chance to play for the national title in the Orange Bowl. Now, 35 years later, his son, Casey, will be Nebraska’s quarterback against the Sooners in the same venue.