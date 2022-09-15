Eddie Butler, former Wales rugby captain, dies at 65

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Former Wales rugby captain and TV commentator Eddie Butler has died at the age of 65. Butler’s death was announced by the Welsh Rugby Union and the BBC. Prostate Cymru, the health charity where Butler served as an ambassador, said he died in his sleep at a base camp on the Inca Trail in Peru. He was participating in a fundraising trek. Butler was a No. 8 who played 16 times for Wales from 1980-84 and toured New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions in 1983. Butler forged a career as a highly respected commentator and broadcaster after rugby. He added color to major sporting events such as the Olympics.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.