PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Monday night matchup of two receivers each coming off big games. Wide receiver A.J. Brown caught 10 passes for 155 yards, tying his career high, in his Eagles debut on Sunday against Detroit and quickly has become QB Jalen Hurts’ go-to option on the outside. Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had nine catches for a career-high 184 yards and two TDs in Sunday’s win over Green Bay.

