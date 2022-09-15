Clemson DT Bresee’s 15-year-old sister dies of brain cancer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — The teenage sister of Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has died of brain cancer. Bresee said Thursday on social that 15-year-old Ella had passed. The fifth-ranked Tigers honored Ella several times, including at last week’s game with Furman by wearing T-shirts with the phrase “Ella Strong.” Ella Bresee was in Clemson earlier in the week until she had a setback and was taken to a hospital in Washington, D.C., not far from the Bresee home in Maryland. Bryan Bresee returned home after the Furman game. Coach Dabo Swinney said Bresee could miss the contest with Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

