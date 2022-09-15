Churchill Downs Inc. agrees to buy Ellis Park in cash deal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs Inc. has agreed to buy Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky, for $79 million in cash. The closing of the deal is contingent upon the approval of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. Ellis Park is south of Evansville, Indiana, and it runs a summer thoroughbred racing meet. Churchill Downs Inc. is planning to build a gambling and entertainment venue in Owensboro, Kentucky. CDI says it expects to invest an additional $75 million as part of that project. CDI is the parent company of Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby.

