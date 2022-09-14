With Montgomery out, Pats need Harris, Stevenson to step up

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots’ offense was already going to look much different this season following the retirement of running back James White. One week into the season, they are facing another major adjustment at the position after veteran Ty Montgomery was placed on injured reserve with a right knee injury. Montgomery looked like the heir apparent to White as the Patriots’ new go-to receiver out of the backfield. Now, New England will need to get more out of Damien Harris and second-year Rhamondre Stevenson. Both have shown pass catching ability in the past and had solid rushing debuts in the season opener against Miami. They could be utilized more this week against a Pittsburgh defense that won’t have star linebacker T.J. Watt.

