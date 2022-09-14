UEFA charges Frankfurt for fan’s Nazi salute at Marseille

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has laid a slew of disciplinary charges against Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt after disorder at their Champions League game including a fan of the German club making a Nazi salute. Eintracht was charged with four offenses including “racist behavior” at its 1-0 win in Marseille on Tuesday. Eintracht had already published a statement condemning the incidents and stressed it “stands for tolerance and diversity.” Marseille faces five UEFA charges including “crowd disturbances.” Both clubs were previously disciplined by UEFA for misconduct by fans and face escalating sanctions for the latest incidents.

