Switzerland launches bid to host soccer’s Women’s Euro 2025

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland’s soccer federation has formally launched a bid to host the women’s European Championship in 2025. Nine cities including Bern, Basel, Geneva and Zurich are in the plan to host the 16-team, 31-game tournament. Switzerland is competing with France, Poland and a co-hosting bid from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. The UEFA deadline for candidates is Oct. 12. The UEFA executive committee will choose the winner at a Jan. 25 meeting.

