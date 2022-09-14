Sweet Carolina: NC college football teams riding high early

The basketball-crazed state of North Carolina has something other than college hoops to get excited about. It turns out its football teams are pretty good, too. For the first time ever, the state’s “Big Four” Atlantic Coast Conference schools of North Carolina, North Carolina State, Wake Forest and Duke — have all started at least 2-0. And Appalachian State of the Sun Belt Conference pulled off a huge upset by winning at No. 6 Texas A&M. No. 16 N.C. State and No. 19 Wake Forest represent the state in the AP Top 25 while Appalachian State and UNC are just outside the poll.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.