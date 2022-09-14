Stewart back in broadcast booth for NHRA at Maple Grove

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tony Stewart will return to the Fox broadcast booth for the elimination rounds Sunday of the NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway. The NASCAR Hall of Famer and first-year NHRA team owner will be in the booth for the second consecutive race and the NHRA’s playoff opener. The U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis drew 840,000 viewers during Monday’s elimination rounds with Stewart in the booth. It marked an increase of nearly 10% from last year’s Fox broadcast of the race.

