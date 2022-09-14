Steelers RB Harris says he expects to play against Pats
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steelers running back Najee Harris expects to be available when Pittsburgh hosts New England in its home opener. Harris left the Steelers’ Week 1 overtime victory against Cincinnati in the fourth quarter with a left leg injury. Harris says he’s “OK” and believes he’ll be ready to face the Patriots. Harris declined to get into specifics about the nature of the injury saying only “football happened.” Harris ran for just 23 yards on 10 carries, but did catch a 2-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky.