Staying Put: Palou & Rosenqvist to remain with IndyCar teams
By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
Alex Palou will remain with Chip Ganassi Racing next season in an agreement that allows the one-time IndyCar champion to test Formula One with McLaren. Meanwhile, Felix Rosenqvist will keep his seat with McLaren’s IndyCar team. Palou and Ganassi have been locked in a feud since July when the team said it had picked up a 2023 option on the Spaniard. Palou refuted the Ganassi claim and said he was instead moving to McLaren Racing. Through mediation it was determined Palou would stay in the No. 10 with Ganassi.