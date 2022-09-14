Seattle Kraken promote Alexandra Mandrycky to assistant GM

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken have promoted Alexandra Mandrycky to assistant general manager after three years as director of hockey strategy and research. Mandrycky was one of the first front-office hires by the Kraken after the expansion franchise was awarded by the NHL. She becomes the sixth female assistant general manager currently in the NHL. Mandrycky will join Ricky Olczyk and Jason Botterill as assistant general managers working alongside GM Ron Francis. Mandrycky will continue to lead Seattle’s research and development team but also oversee amateur scouting as part of her promotion.

