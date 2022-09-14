Seahawks’ Jamal Adams seeking options for his latest injury

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says safety Jamal Adams is still deciding on the best options to repair an injury to his quadriceps tendon suffered in the season opener against Denver. Carroll says Adams isn’t being placed on injured reserve and is seeking additional opinions. Adams got hurt in the first quarter of Monday’s win. Injuries have defined Adams’ three seasons with the Seahawks. He missed four games in 2020 and played 12 games last year, when he ultimately needed season-ending shoulder surgery. There is a chance his latest injury could sideline him the rest of this season.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.