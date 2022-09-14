Saquon Barkley just wants the Giants to keep winning

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After the opening weekend of the season, it’s easy to say Saquon Barkley seemingly is the NFL’s best running back. He was selected as the NFC Offensive Player of the Week in recognition of his 164 yards rushing and 194 total yards from scrimmage against Tennessee. Both stats lead the league. Barkley downplayed the honor after the Giants practiced for Sunday’s home opener against the Panthers. What Barkley pointed out was the Giants won, beating the Titans 21-20. It’s the first time in his four-plus seasons, New York won its opener. Now he wants more wins.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.