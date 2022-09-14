Realmuto homers twice vs old team, Phillies beat Marlins 6-1

MIAMI (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered twice against his former team, Bryce Harper also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 6-1. Philadelphia holds the second NL wild-card spot by 2 1/2 games after third-place San Diego lost earlier at Seattle. Kyle Gibson threw six innings of one-run ball. The right-hander gave up six hits, struck out seven and reached double-digit victories in a season for the seventh time in his career. Harper, the reigning NL MVP, hit his 100th homer with the Phillies.

