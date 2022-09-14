Real Madrid punishes wasteful Leipzig to stay perfect

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid needed late goals by Federico Valverde and Marco Asensio to extend its perfect start to the season with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Leipzig in the group stage of the Champions League. Valverde scored from inside the area in the 80th minute and Asensio added to the lead in stoppage time to salvage Madrid’s eighth victory in a row in all competitions. The defending champions struggled from the start and failed to pose much of a threat against a tough Leipzig squad until Valverde opened the scoring.

