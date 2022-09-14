Pro Picks aims to rebound following a rough start in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes loses sleep preparing for Thursday night games. Pro Picks had a restless weekend after a rough first week. The rebound begins when Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in the first exclusive Thursday night game on Prime Video. The AFC West showdown is a potential preview of the conference title game, though Buffalo will have its say. Mahomes has won his past three Thursday night games. Herbert is 2-0 at Arrowhead Stadium, though the Chargers faced mostly backups in their win at Kansas City in the 2020 regular-season finale.

