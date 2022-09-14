Skip to Content
Peterson tagged early, Mets fall to Cubs 6-3 and get swept

By LARRY FLEISHER
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — David Peterson got only one out and the slumping New York Mets fell behind early in a 6-3 loss that completed a three-game sweep by the Chicago Cubs. The NL East leaders lost their fifth consecutive home game and dropped to 5-7 in a 16-game stretch against Washington, Pittsburgh, Miami and Chicago — all more than 20 games under .500 this season. New York remained a half-game ahead of the Braves in the division race after they lost in San Francisco earlier. Pete Alonso and Tomás Nido homered for the Mets, who scored six runs in the series and got swept for the fourth time this year.

