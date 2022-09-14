Oklahoma games versus SEC’s Georgia, Tennessee postponed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Oklahoma’s regular-season games against Southeastern Conference teams will have to wait until the Sooners are officially a member. The SEC says it has instructed Georgia and Tennessee to postpone home-and-home games scheduled for the next two seasons. The second meetings with both teams were scheduled for after Oklahoma and Texas leave the Big 12 and start playing in the SEC in 2025. Georgia was set to visit Oklahoma in 2023. The Sooners had been scheduled for a game at Tennessee in 2024. They’ll replace the Georgia games with SMU and are still seeking to fill the Tennessee slots.

