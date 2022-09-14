No. 22 Penn St hits road looking for another win over Auburn

No. 22 Penn State travels to Auburn for the featured matchup in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions beat the Tigers 28-20 in Happy Valley in one of the most entertaining games of last season. No. 6 Oklahoma visits Nebraska for a meeting of old conference rivals. It’s also the first game for interim coach Mickey Joseph after Scott Frost’s firing on Sunday. No. 11 Michigan State goes to Washington for the first time since 1970. Indiana is on upset alert with Western Kentucky visiting. Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to return from injury against Toledo.

