No. 2 Alabama hosts Louisiana-Monroe after close call

Nick Saban doesn’t have to give his players a history lesson. The Alabama coach need only point to last weekend’s Sun Belt Conference stunners ahead of Saturday’s game against Louisiana-Monroe, incidentally the architect of the most humbling loss of his tenure in Tuscaloosa. His current players weren’t out of elementary school at the time in 2007. The second-ranked Crimson Tide tumbled from the top spot after barely surviving against Texas. It comes on the heels of a huge week for ULM’s Sun Belt Conference brethren, who pulled off upsets of Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Nebraska.

