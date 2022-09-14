No. 1 Alcaraz to miss Spain’s Davis Cup Finals opener

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will skip the opening round of the Davis Cup Finals for Spain. The team’s opening matches come only three days after the teenager won the U.S. Open. Alcaraz arrived in Valencia a day before Spain was scheduled to face Serbia in the group stage. Albert Ramos Viñolas and Roberto Bautista Agut will line up for Spain in the singles matches against Serbia. Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martínez will play the doubles. Novak Djokovic will not be playing for Serbia. Spain will then take on Canada on Friday and South Korea on Sunday in Group B.

