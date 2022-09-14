Skip to Content
Newest Cavs star Mitchell gets warm welcome in Cleveland

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell knows what it must have been like for LeBron James in Cleveland. The Cavaliers’ newest acquisition was introduced by the team and received a warm welcome from fans on Wednesday. The three-time All-Star guard said he expected to be traded to his hometown New York Knicks this summer, but is thrilled to be joining a young Cavs team with promise. Cleveland barely missed the playoffs last season but expects to make the postseason this season and beyond with the 26-year-old Mitchell.

Associated Press

