Marseille crowd violence injury tally: 17 officers, two fans

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — National police say the crowd violence at the Champions League game between Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt resulted in injuries to 17 police officers and two German fans, one of whom sustained a serious neck injury after being hit by a flare. Riot police intervened twice — shortly before Tuesday’s game and then late on — when opposing fans launched flares and fireworks at each other from close range for several minutes inside Stade Velodrome. Police say 11 of the officers were lightly injured. Seventeen people were detained.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.