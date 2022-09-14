Leão stars as Milan beats Dinamo 3-1 in Champions League

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan will likely be even more eager to extend Rafael Leão’s contract after the Portugal forward again starred in a Rossoneri win. Leão earned a penalty and set up Milan’s second for Alexis Saelemaekers to help his team beat Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 in the Champions League. Tommaso Pobega all but sealed the result 13 minutes from time. The 23-year-old Leão was one of the stars of Milan’s title-winning team last season. Milan is already in talks to extend Leão’s contract. It expires in 2024.

