Klopp mocks Boehly’s idea of All-Star Game in Premier League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has balked at a suggestion by Chelsea’s new American owner that the Premier League could introduce an All-Star Game between the best players from the north and south. Todd Boehly was speaking at the SALT conference held in New York on Tuesday. He said he hoped the Premier League might “take a little bit of a lesson from American sports” and have an All-Star Game that would raise money for clubs lower down English soccer’s pyramid. The idea was put to Klopp after Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Ajax in the Champions League and he mocked it. Klopp’s main issue was that there was no room in an already-crowded soccer calendar to fit such a game.

