Javier leads Astros over Tigers 2-1 for 7-game season sweep

DETROIT (AP) — Cristian Javier allowed two hits in six shutout innings, and the Houston Astros beat Detroit 2-1 for a seven-game season sweep of the Tigers. Javier struck out eight and walked none, winning for the third time in four decisions. Ryan Pressly pitched a one-hit ninth for his 28th save in 32 chances, finishing a four-hitter. The AL-best Astros are losing in on their sixth straight postseason appearance. Last-place Detroit is on the verge of its first 90-loss season since 2019. The Tigers never led during this week’s series.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.