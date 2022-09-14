Herd Rising: Marshall basks in storybook win over Notre Dame

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall’s campus is still buzzing after the Thundering Herd toppled Notre Dame in South Bend. Marshall beat a Top 10 team on the road for the second time in school history and became the talk of college football. Marshall coach Charles Huff, who was hired off Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama in 2021, says he responded to 350 text messages after the Notre Dame win. Quarterback Henry Colombi says the Marshall community is still abuzz, a feeling he says won’t go away any time soon. The challenge for the team is setting aside the attention and turning to the next tasks, another game on the road, against Bowling Green.

