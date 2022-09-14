Henderson drives in 4 runs, Orioles beat Nats 6-2 for sweep

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rookie Gunnar Henderson drove in four runs, Jorge Mateo homered and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Washington Nationals 6-2 on Wednesday night to complete a two-game sweep. Baltimore pulled within four games of Tampa Bay for the third and final AL wild card. The Orioles begin a three-game series Friday at wild-card leader Toronto — and trail the Blue Jays by 5 1/2 games. Riley Adams and Luke Voit homered for Washington, which is a majors-worst 49-94 and has lost five in a row and seven of eight. The Nationals had only four hits and were 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position.

