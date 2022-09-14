Hasal earns shutout as Vancouver Whitecaps defeat LA Galaxy

By The Associated Press

VANCOUVER (AP) — Ryan Gauld, Pedro Vite and Tosaint Ricketts each scored in the second half to lead the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 3-0 win over the LA Galaxy on Saturday night.

Thomas Hasal made two saves for the Whitecaps (10-14-7). Jonathan Bond saved three shots for the Galaxy (11-12-7).

The teams play again Saturday. The Whitecaps host the Seattle Sounders while the Galaxy host the Colorado Rapids.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.