Haaland soars for City in Champions League; Madrid, PSG win

GENEVA (AP) — It was Manchester City striker Erling Haaland’s show in the Champions League on Wednesday. Even when Paris Saint-Germain superstars Messi, Mbappé and Neymar all scored in a comeback win in Israel. City trailed at home to Haaland’s former club Borussia Dortmund but a 2-1 win was sealed late by his acrobatic volley. It was Haaland’s 26th goal in just 21 career Champions League games. PSG trailed at Maccabi Haifa but its star forwards turned it into a 3-1 win. Real Madrid scored late to beat Leipzig 2-0. Juventus wasted an early late to lose 2-1 at home to Benfica.

