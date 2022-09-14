Guerrero hits 100th homer at age 23, Blue Jays beat Rays 5-1

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 100th home run at age 23, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 to ensure winning a rare five-game series against a wild-card rival. Toronto has won three of four from the Rays, who dropped one game behind Seattle heading into Thursday’s series finale, Those teams are in the three AL wild-card positions for the expanded playoffs, with Baltimore four games behind the Rays. Guerrero homered off Drew Rasmussen in the first. At 23 years, 182 days, he became the youngest Blue Jays player to reach 100 homers.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.