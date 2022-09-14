Giants CB Aaron Robinson has appendix removed, out Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants starting cornerback Aaron Robinson had his appendix removed on Wednesday and he will miss New York’s home opener this weekend against the Carolina Panthers. Giants coach Brian Daboll informed reporters of the surgery before practice. He would not say who will start for Robinson on Sunday, noting there will be a competition at practice this week and a decision will be made Friday. The most likely candidates are rookie Cor’Dale Flott, Darnay Holmes and practice squad player Zyon Gilbert. Robinson had four tackles and defended a pass in the season-opening 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans.

