Fan-controlled basketball league set for February launch

ATLANTA (AP) — A new fan-controlled basketball league is expected to begin play in February. Plans for a venture called Fan Controlled Hoops have been unveiled by the creators of a similar league — Fan Controlled Football — which is entering its third season. There initially will be four teams in the new Atlanta-based basketball league, with two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis as a co-owner of one of the clubs. The venture also has brought in former National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts as a strategic advisor.

