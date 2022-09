BARCELONA (AP) — Dejan Bodiroga, a three-time EuroLeague champion during a stellar playing career, was announced Wednesday as the league’s new president and director. Also appointed Wednesday: Marshall Glickman, who will serve as the EuroLeague’s new CEO and is a past president of the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers. They succeed the league’s founder, Jordi Bertomeu, who held the title of CEO for 22 years.

