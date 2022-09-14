Deal struck in Spain to end strike by women’s referees

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation says Spain’s new professional women’s league will finally get to start after a deal has been struck to end a strike by the referees who demanded better wages and work conditions. The federation says an agreement with the government’s main sports body will allow the women referees to gain professional status. The season had been scheduled to kick off earlier this month but was delayed after the refereeing crews did not show up. This will be the first season of a fully professional women’s league in Spain after its players campaigned for years for better working conditions and pay.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.