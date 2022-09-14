Champions League: Copenhagen and Sevilla draw, stay winless

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Copenhagen and Sevilla stayed winless in the Champions League after a 0-0 draw. Both teams are in the bottom half of Group G with a point each. Manchester City leads the group with six points after a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund which has three points. Sevilla had most of the attempts on goal against Copenhagen but failed to capitalize on its chances. Copenhagen is tough to score against at home. It has not conceded in its last four home games in the competition’s group stage.

