Austin clinches 1st playoff berth, beats Real Salt Lake 3-0

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin clinched its first playoff berth, beating Real Salt Lake 3-0 as Moussa Djitte scored three goals in the second half. Austin, which started play in 2021, became the second Western Conference team to clinch a berth this season after first-place Los Angeles FC. Djitte scored in the 60th minute, running onto Diego Fagundez’s diagonal pass and flicking the ball over goalkeeper Zac MacMath from just inside the 6-yard box. Djitte doubled the lead in the 76th with an 8-yard right-foot shot after Ethan Finlay’s attempt rebounded off the crossbar and added another on a counterattack in the 80th.

