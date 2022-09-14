Allen to Diggs: Chemistry builds between Bills’ dynamic duo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The rapport between Bills quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs has grown to the point of being intuitive in opening their third season together in Buffalo. The team’s dynamic duo showed off its chemistry with Allen completing eight of nine pass attempts to Diggs for 122 yards and a touchdown in a season-opening win over the Los Angeles Rams. The quarterback credits the receiver for having great hands. And Diggs credits Allen for the trust he’s shown in throwing to him when he’s open. Together, they’ve play key roles in what’s become one of the NFL’s most productive offenses. Buffalo is preparing to host the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

