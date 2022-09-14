Allegri under pressure as Juventus loses 2-1 to Benfica

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Massimiliano Allegri’s job at Juventus could be on the line again. Allegri returned as Juventus coach last year but his team may be heading for another early Champions League exit after losing 2-1 at home to Benfica. Allegri was fired by the club three years ago. A João Mário penalty and a David Neres goal canceled out Arkadiusz Milik’s early opener and consigned Juventus to its second straight defeat in the competition after a 2-1 loss at Paris Saint-Germain last week. Juventus has also only won two of its opening six matches in Serie A.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.