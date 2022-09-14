ACC coaches take different tacts on addressing penalties

Penalties happen, often in abundance, early in the season when new players are getting their first chance to make an impression. The infractions are often costly. How Atlantic Coast Conference coaches deal with them is another thing. From being called out in a team film review session to spending time with a position coach doing punitive drills, coaches have all sorts of ways to encourage their players not to make the same mistakes and to realize how costly their mistakes were, or could have been.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.