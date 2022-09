BOSTON (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has hit his major league-leading 56th home run of the season on Tuesday night. The opposite field solo drive to right field off Nick Pivetta in the sixth inning tied New York’s matchup with the rival Red Sox at 3-3. He also has a single. It was the first homer Judge has hit in six games. He entered the day hitting .307 with a 1.090 OPS . He has a 1.189 OPS since Aug. 1, with 30 RBIs in 37 games.

